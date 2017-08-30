5 Ways To Enjoy The Wesbrook Village Festival On September 9th!

By

Wesbrook Village Festival

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Cost: Free

Location: Wesbrook Village (3378 Wesbrook Mall, UBC)

The Wesbrook Village Festival is back, and this year promises to be bigger, better, and more booming than ever! There are so many reasons to head to this free family event and make a day of it.

Here are just 5 of the family-fun favourites that you can expect from this year’s festival:

1) Free BBQ

There’s only one thing that’s more rewarding than enjoying a day of fun with your family, and that’s FREE food! Leave the snack packs at home and nosh on some BBQ favourites while you wander through Wesbrook Village!

2) Live Music

Dance and sing along to live music – a fun way to get active outdoors!

3) Kid’s Zone

Kids can enjoy a range of activities, arts and crafts and more in the festival’s action-packed Kids Zone. From balloon-animal twisting, to sports games, to face painting, there’s lots to see and do when you visit with little ones in tow!

4) Entertainers

Watch in awe as live, wandering entertainers dance, juggle and sing their way through the festival. Kids can giggle as fun characters provide entertainment, and families will love the lineup of singers and dancers that will be hitting the stage and performing around the grounds of the festival.

5) Goodies for sale by local artisans

Browse the goodies that will be available on site, and support local businesses! Peruse the tables set up by various local companies, purchase a range of products to take home with you, and enjoy the farmer’s market style setup!

For more of what you can expect from this year’s event, check out this video: