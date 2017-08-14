3 Simple Tips To Get The House Cleaning Help You Need

By

Great news! You don’t need to be a millionaire in order to have a house cleaning service any more.

Thanks to the rising trend of outsourcing, hiring a house cleaning service has become more accessible to busy families than ever before, and with just a couple of tweaks, you can get the help you need to maintain your home (and your sanity) at a more affordable price. Here are some simple tips to help you get started:

Reduce the scope.

Instead of having your entire home cleaned, try hiring someone to clean just the kitchen and bathroom(s) (two of the dirtiest rooms in most houses) for you. This will get the dirty work done, but will also cut the house cleaning costs down significantly for you.

Share the load.

House cleaning doesn’t have to be an adults-only chore. Get the kids involved in keeping your home clean, and consider divvying up the tasks so the cleaning gets done quickly. Consider making vacuuming and sweeping the chores for the grown ups, and have the kids dust the shelves and fold the laundry.

Having an outside company cover the kitchen and bathroom scrubbing will keep you and your little ones free from inhaling any bathroom or degreasing solutions, yet by getting them involved in the process, you can still teach them the value of maintaining a clean home.

Reduce the frequency.

Depending on your situation, you might be able to get away with less frequent house cleaning appointments.

For example, some families will bring in outside house cleaning help once a month to give their home a proper, thorough deep cleaning, and then for the rest of the month, the home is maintained by the family.

This will create a healthy balance between parents teaching their kids the value of chipping in to maintain the home, and enjoying a hassle-free clean up of the house once a month.

