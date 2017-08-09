Take A Hike! Go Wild In Coquitlam This Summer

By

Whether you’re a hiking newbie or a weekend warrior, Coquitlam’s trails will take you on some wild adventures.

Interested in trekking some of the trails less travelled? Or are you new to hiking and would like to start slow? From the flat trails of City Centre to the thigh-burning peaks of Burke Mountain, you won’t believe the variety of terrain right here on our doorstep.

Fun fact: Coquitlam is home to more than 115km of well-groomed trails and pathways, all within the city – and that doesn’t even include the trails at Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, Minnekhada Regional Park and Colony Farm Regional Park.

So, where do you start?

Join a Group

If you’re new to hiking or to the Coquitlam area, joining a group is a great way to meet new people and explore the wilderness, whether you’re a beginner interested in short walks, or an adventurer seeking new challenges.

The City of Coquitlam’s outdoor recreation programs include guided hikes led by experienced leaders. You’ll explore new sights while getting outdoors in safe, organized groups.

For more information on the City of Coquitlam’s group hike programs, visit this link.

Trails to Try

Hoy Creek Trail

Just a short walk from the bustling Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain station, duck into this peaceful 2.8km gravel trail for a nature reprieve. Keep an eye out for blue heron and listen for the sounds of chickadees and woodpeckers. In the fall, you can spot salmon spawning in the creek. More Info

Minnekhada Regional Park

This 200-hectare park is home to 150 species of birds as well as beavers, black bears and singing bullfrogs. Hiking trails range from a flat path leading throughout the marsh (perfect for younger children) to an uphill climb through old-growth forest to the High Knoll, offering a mind-blowing wilderness view. More Info

Mundy Park

Rated by TripAdvisor as the #1 thing to do in Coquitlam, this park has 16km of trails with varying terrain, ideal for all ages. Mundy is home to the Phoenix Running Club and an annual MEC race, so it’s also a favourite among runners. More Info

Pinecone Burke Provincial Park

This beautiful wilderness area offers rugged hiking adventures for experienced hikers, with great views from higher elevations. Due to its remote trails, hikers are advised to trek in groups with knowledgeable leaders. More Info

Westwood Plateau Trails

Approximately 23km of trails wind their way through city parks, natural areas and greenways on Eagle Mountain. Ridge Park offers a challenging experience for the hiker who enjoys steep terrain in a dense forest setting. These trails are easily accessible by transit. More Info

Be Bear Aware

While enjoying the outdoors, please remember to respect nature and stay on the trails. Also be aware that Coquitlam is home to bears as well as other urban wildlife. Be alert, listen and watch for bears.

If you encounter a bear:

Stop and remain calm.

Do not scream or run.

Make yourself look big.

Talk in a low and calm voice while backing away slowly.

For more on bear safety, visit this link.

This blog post was shared with us by the City of Coquitlam. For more on Coquitlam’s upcoming festivals, events, and summer activities, visit the City of Coquitlam Explore Coquitlam page.