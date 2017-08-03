Share Your BC Farmer’s Market Photos For A Chance To Win!

By

Freshly-baked bread, an endless assortment of artisanal cheeses, and baskets overflowing with rainbows of fresh fruits and veggies. Food doesn’t get much fresher than the selections available at a local farmer’s market. Strolling from table to table, tasting fresh ingredients, filling your shopping basket with farm-grown foods, and taking home a trinket made by a local artist is a great way to pass the time on a summer afternoon.

But shopping fresh, locally-grown ingredients isn’t just a fun weekend pastime, it supports our local economy, and that’s more important than many may realize.

“Supporting BC farmers and sustaining our local food supply means ensuring we have land to farm and fresh food to eat. It’s a way to nurture the places we live and visit.” – BCAFM

The BC Association of Farmer’s Markets (BCAFM) is on a mission to support local food suppliers and raise awareness for the importance of supporting local businesses, and in doing so, they’ve launched a fun summer photo campaign!

From now until August 18, 2017, share a photo you’ve snapped at one of the 145+ local farmer’s markets in and around the province, tag the location, and use the hash tag #BCFarmersMarketRoadTrip for a chance to win a $50 shopping spree at a BC farmer’s market. Each week, a winner will be selected, and they can shop the goods at their favourite farmer’s market – on the BCAFM!

