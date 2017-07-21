Theatre Under the Stars – back for the summer!

By

Theatre Under the Stars presents High-Flying Hilarity with Mary Poppins & The Drowsy Chaperone



For more than 75 years, Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has brought soaring works of musical theatre to the crown jewel of Vancouver – Stanley Park. So much more than just a night at the theatre, TUTS interweaves a kaleidoscope of elements – setting, scenery, concessions, and quality art – into a fun, encompassing experience that is much greater than the sum of its parts.

This month, TUTS injects a delightful dose of magical entertainment into summer with Mary Poppins and The Drowsy Chaperone, running July 7 to August 19, 2017 at Stanley Park’s picturesque Malkin Bowl. On alternating evenings, audiences can indulge in high-flying adventures with a supercalifragilistic classic and an uproarious ode to golden age glam.



Mary Poppins



One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures hearts in a whole new way! The irresistible story and unforgettable songs are back, as everyone’s favourite nanny swoops in to teach the Banks family a lesson or two about love & imagination.

Practically perfect classics like ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee’, and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’ come to life in the beloved musical – complete with brand-new dance numbers and spectacular stage-craft.



The Drowsy Chaperone



Bursting with show-stopping song and dance – this Canadian musical parody & five-time Tony Award winner whisks audiences away on a Jazz Age journey of love, laughter, and libation.

Alone in his modest, one-bedroom apartment, a musical theatre fan puts on his favourite cast recording. As the record spins, the colourful & chaotic characters of a fictitious 1928 musical spring to life – filling his living room with all manner of movie stars, gangsters, divas, and more.

Tickets from $30 to $49 at tuts.ca or 1.877.840.0457.

