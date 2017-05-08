Michelle Pockey Leadership Award Accepting Applications!

By

Are you a female leader? Then listen up!

The Michelle Pockey Leadership Award has been created to recognize Michelle Pockey, an exceptional female leader in our community. As a prominent lawyer and community activist, Michelle dedicated herself to making a positive difference in the world – from energy, mining, environmental, and Indigenous legal issues, to increasing the economic success and impact of women. With her vision, she co-founded the Professional Women’s Network in 1997, and the Professional Aboriginal Women’s Network in 2016. She worked tirelessly for 20 years advocating to advance women in business, law, Indigenous and non-traditional sectors. She was an inspiration for others every day of her life until her passing from cancer in June 2016.

The Michelle Pockey Leadership Award will give first priority to an Indigenous woman, a single mother, or a woman facing economic hardship. Second priority will be given to a woman pursuing law, justice, Indigenous, or environmental studies. The award is intended to support her tuition, housing, or childcare in the pursuit of post-secondary education, which will advance her leadership and long-term career prospects.

You can also support the award through donations, so take part today!

For more information and to download the application form, click HERE