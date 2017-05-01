GoodTurn with Scouts Canada

By

Potential good deeds are all around us just waiting to happen! Scouts from across the country are challenging Canadians of all ages to help spread goodwill during Good Turn Week, April 29 – May 7, by doing a Good Turn for a friend, family member, neighbour or the community, and encouraging the recipient to pay it forward. A simple gesture of kindness can be as easy as giving up your seat on the bus or helping a neighbour carry their groceries, or as ambitious as organizing a clean-up of a local park. One good deed is all it takes to make a difference and inspire others, creating a cycle of goodwill that will spread across Canada! To learn more about Good Turn Week and to participate, visit www.scouts.ca/goodturn.

Everyone can share their Good Turns at Scouts.ca/goodturnweek, or on social media by using #GoodTurnWeek and by tagging @ScoutsCanada from Saturday, April 29 – Sunday, May 7, 2017.