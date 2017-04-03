Terry Fox Exhibit at the Royal BC Museum

By

Few Canadians are as iconic as Terry Fox. He set the stage for cancer awareness while sporting pride in his nation during his run across the country. The Royal BC Museum, in support of Canada’s 150th birthday, is launching a new exhibit, Running to the Heart of Canada, which opens April 12, 2017, precisely 37 years from the day Terry dipped his prosthetic leg in the ocean in Newfoundland. “Terry Fox lives in the hearts and minds of many people in Canada and indeed around the world,” said Prof. Jack Lohman, CEO of the Royal BC Museum. “These very personal items will evoke much emotion and respect, inspiring all of us and the good work that flows from it.” Terry Fox ran an incredible 5,373 kilometres, and his journey will be immortalized at the museum until October. The exhibit will offer unique insight into Terry’s life through his journals, the van that followed him during his run, and photographs and mementos. Learn more about the day-to-day operations of the run and look at the impressive impact he had on our nation and the world. Not to be missed are the touching cards and letters of support Terry received during his trip. Use the hashtag #RBCMTerryFox to get involved in the conversation. And it doesn’t stop there. Since Terry’s journey connected all of us with the importance of family, there is an extra exhibit titled Family, Bonds and Belonging. Explore our connections with one another in this exciting and engaging experience. www.royalbcmuseum.bc.ca