Shore Cleanup at Kits Beach

By

For some, the environment is a passing interest, but for Sara Bauman, it is not only what she loves, but what drives her choices and creativity. Sara has been an avid environmentalist since the ripe age of three. “Balloons are bad,” she said to store clerks who were giving away balloons. “Don’t you know after they deflate they end up in the ocean and hurt animals?” 10 years later, her passion for cleaning up the oceans has only continued. This year, Sara is training for her Bat Mitzvah, the ritual marking a girl’s passage from childhood to adulthood in the Jewish religion. Aside from intense Hebrew and Judiac studies, she has to plan, organize, and execute a community service close to her heart. Naturally, the oceans call and she is cleaning up her favourite Vancouver Beach where she spends many summer days. Join her and her crew clean up Kits Beach and help to celebrate Sara’s fourth beach clean up. The event takes place on April 23rd, from 10am until noon, starting at 1499 Arbutus Street. Meet at the playground and prepare to get to work! Don’t worry about getting dirty either, because tongs, garbage bags, and gloves are all provided. So join the shore cleanup to keep our oceans safe and healthy while supporting Sara in her path to adulthood.