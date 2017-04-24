Cool Finds for Travel!

By

Going away anytime soon? We have the best items for you and your families for your next getaway.

Britax Parkway Booster Seat

Safety is always top priority when it comes to little ones, and Britax’s Parkway Booster is the cream of the crop. It’s super comfortable, but designed to compress in an accident to lower the centre of gravity, ensuring your child is safe and comfy. It’s also super simple to install with just a few clicks.

www.snugglebugz.ca | $200

Pillow Fight Factory Play Date Card

Made right in Vancouver, these fun cards are like a business card for kids! Let them play grown-up by handing out their very own information card, complete with cute designs and illustrations. Kids can connect, email, and get in touch with one another the old-fashioned way! Plus, all card orders come with a mini 3×3 inch tooth fairy pillow with a perfect pouch for lost teeth.

www.pillowfightfactory.com | $40

Consonant Skincare Travel Kit

There’s nothing worse than travelling without your favourite products, stuck with the poor-quality mini bottles doled out at hotels. Thankfully, Consonant Skincare has this handy kit chock full with their bestselling and award-winning goodies: face wash, hand cream, face cream, body lotion and lip conditioner. Pick from one of three scents (or scent free!) to make the most of carry-on baggage with all the necessities tucked in an organic cotton bag.

www.consonantskincare.com | $75

Summer Infant 3Dtote Convenience Stroller

This stroller is great for on-the-go, with more room for you and baby’s things than you could ever imagine! There’s a huge basket for carrying shopping and other items, and it comes with cup holder, which is super convenient. There’s also safety brakes on wheels and it’s super easy to setup and take down, with a handy carrying strap, which is great for travel.

www.summerinfant.com | $130

Summer Infant Pop ‘n Play

Travelling with baby? Then you have to have this ingenious portable baby playpen, complete with a handy overhead cover that acts like an umbrella to protect your child from the sun in outdoor play. It’s nice and big, but folds up small, making it a perfect companion for travel, road trips, and days at the beach.

www.toysrus.ca | $150