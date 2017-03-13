Salmon Chum at Noons Creek

By

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 11 am – 3 pm, the Port Moody Ecological Society invites everyone to attend their very special Fingerling Festival. Yes, it’s been 25 years since we first started putting chum salmon into Noons Creek.

A fun, free festival at the Noons Creek Hatchery in Port Moody, located just across the walking bridge on the north side of the skating arena, 300 Ioco Road. We are very proud to announce the City of Port Moody, Pacific Coast Terminals (PCT) and Port of Vancouver, as again being tremendous sponsors of this year’s event.

Sandra Niven, Volunteer Coordinator and co-producer of the festival, is seeking over 100 volunteers to make this environmental festival our very best to date. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to register by emailing portmoodyecologicalsociety@hotmail.com. Roles include helping with over 70 environmental organisations and 5,000 visitors, setting up, cooking in our food tent, and assisting with the release of salmon into Noons Creek.

This iconic environmental festival provides an opportunity for children to help release thousands of young chum salmon into Noons Creek to help these fish begin their four-year journey at sea, and to visit the hatchery with its fish-rearing pond and restored wetland. In the Port Moody Skating Arena, over 60 organizations will provide opportunities to learn more about community initiatives and environmental stewardship. We are delighted announce the following as some of the exhibitors that will make up a total of over 60 exhibitors on festival day:

The City of Port Moody (Presenting Sponsor)

Port of Vancouver (Sponsor)

Pacific Coast Terminals (Sponsor)

Busters Towing (Sponsor)

Nature Trust of BC

Mike the Reptile Guy

Mossom Creek Hatchery (BIMES)

Sea Shepherd Society

Colony Farm Park Association

Burke Mountain Naturalists

Watershed Watch

Alouette River Management Society

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society

Watershed Watch

Fraser River Discovery Centre

Friends of DeBoville Slough

World Wildlife Fund – Canada

Wildlife Rescue

Port Moody Station Museum

Rivershed Society

Vancouver Aquarium’s aquabus

Plus many more.

There will be First Nations artists and carvers, wildlife artists, Metro Van Regional Parks, amongst others. The ever popular Bobs & Lolo will be back again this year to give performances at 11:30 am and 1:00 pm in the arena. So get in touch and get involved!