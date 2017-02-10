WAMS Foundation Fundraiser!

By

It is that time a year again! The WAMS Foundation, Walk a Mile In Our Shoes, is hosting its 5th annual fundraiser at the Roundhouse community center on March 3rd! The WAMS foundation seeks to help MS sufferers fund alternative treatments, and with a country with some of the highest MS rates in the world, it is important that patients have options.

The fundraiser supports a different person each year, and this year it is for a woman named Shaneel. Shaneel is a wife, daughter and sister who has been living with Multiple Sclerosis for 12 years. She was diagnosed in 2005, just 6 days before her 25th birthday. At the time, she had her full independence working full time in the financial field with aspirations of climbing the corporate ladder.

Her initial symptoms that led her to visit the doctor was a combination of unusual feelings, which included numbness and tingling in her fingers along with a lack of balance and daily fatigue. Just days after her visit to the doctor and MRI tests, the results had proven that Shaneel has Multiple Sclerosis. This was just the beginning of the journey she was about to be faced with. Shaneel is severely affected by this horrible disease and needs our help to raise money for treatment in Mexico.

We ask that please purchase you tickets now by following the link below, as it assists us in having adequate food and libations for everyone (including of course, jello shooters). If you can’t attend but would still like to support Shaneel, please do so by clicking on the link and purchasing a ghost ticket or two.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ lyle-construction-presents- wams-5th-annual-fundraiser- tickets-31270369517?utm_term= eventurl_text

As a reminder, the WAMS foundation is a volunteer run not for profit organization. No one takes a salary and every penny earned goes to those who need it most.