Mid-Week Easy Meal! Asian Chicken and Rice Salad

Looking for something easy to make for dinner in the middle of the week between school runs and homework? Look no further!

Asian Chicken and Rice Salad

Created by: BITE ME MORE – Julie Albert and Lisa Gnat

INGREDIENTS

Rice

2 cups water

½ tsp kosher salt

2 cups Minute Rice® Premium Instant Long Grain White Rice

Asian Dressing

¼ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Salad

2 cups roasted deli chicken breast meat, shredded

1 red pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 large carrot, peeled and shredded

1 cup chopped cucumbers, unpeeled

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

½ cup roasted peanuts

Garnish

2 tbsp chopped green onions

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

lime wedges

DIRECTIONS

To prepare the rice, in a small saucepan bring water and salt to a boil. Stir in rice, cover and remove from heat. Allow to sit covered for 5 minutes. Place rice in large serving bowl and set aside.

For the dressing, in a medium bowl whisk rice vinegar, peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, vegetable oil, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds until smooth set aside.