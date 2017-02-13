Lighthouse Labs Teaches Teachers Coding

By

By now, we’ve all heard about the benefits of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in the classroom and beyond. This section makes up a large portion of jobs for the current and next generation, and understanding these areas of learning make for more stable futures for children. The BC curriculum has been changed as of recently, meaning all students will be learning coding skills by the end of grade nine. “Preparing our kids for their future is our most important job, and getting teachers trained to teach coding and the new curriculum is just one way we are doing that,” said Mike Bernier, Minister of Education. To help introduce these technologies to teachers, Lighthouse Labs has been called on to provide a learning opportunity for British Columbia teachers to gain insight into specialized coding. In partnership with Kids Code Jeunesse, these two-day workshops are intensive training opportunities so that teachers can pass on new digital literacy to the children in their classrooms. All Lower Mainland districts have been welcomed to the sessions, which began in November. Even for students not interested in STEM, learning these elements of education opens their minds to new possibilities and teaches analytical thinking and problem-solving.

