Help the SPCA with National Cupcake Day!

Looking to start the year by making a difference? By getting involved in National Cupcake Day™, animal lovers can help save the lives of animals in our communities simply by baking cupcakes and giving them away in exchange for a donation.

National Cupcake Day™ is cross-country event presented by the BC SPCA, the Ontario SPCA and participating humane societies. This year, Cupcake Day falls on Monday, Feb. 27 (the last Monday of February), but animal lovers and bakers are encouraged to fundraise throughout January and February.

“I’m excited to test out some new cupcake recipes and decorating techniques this year,” says National Cupcake Day™ spokesperson and cupcake crusader, Kristina Matisic.

“What I love about this event is that it’s super easy to get involved and cupcakes are simple to make. Plus, who can say no to a delicious cupcake, especially when it’s for such a great cause?”

Last year, Canadians raised more than $615,000 through their baking and fundraising efforts. Since the campaign’s inception in 2013, $1.85 million has been raised, with proceeds going to participating SPCAs and Humane Societies across the country.

How you can get involved:

Register for FREE at www.nationalcupcakeday.ca Receive for your Cupcake Host Kit to arrive in the mail or download it online. Customize your Personal Fundraising Centre online and ask your friends, family and colleagues to support your fundraising efforts. Send your friends and family an email through your participant centre, encouraging them to show their support by donating online. Plan your National Cupcake Day Party for home, work, school or wherever you think people would love to eat cupcakes. Hold your National Cupcake Day Party on Monday, Feb. 27 or any day in January or February that works for you. Bake, decorate and eat!

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, bake and donate.