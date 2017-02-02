Choosing the Right School with Brockton

By

North Vancouver’s Brockton School Weighs in on this Significant Consideration

Selecting with whom to entrust your child for their schooling is never easy and always significant. From the age of 3 through to 18, the choices we make for our children will have profound impacts on their development, their future opportunities, and to varying extents, the direction of the society within which they live.

Public or private, small or large, near or far, traditional or innovative, outcome focussed or process focussed, academically rigorous or holistically balanced… there are so many considerations.

QUESTION: In a time when it is impossible to predict the future for our children, a time when there is such uncertainty in the world, a time when knowing what is ‘best’ is not always easy, how do we choose a school that will best support our child?

ANSWER: It depends. It depends on your priorities (what do you want for your child; what is your definition of success). It depends on your child (what are his/her needs and ambitions). It depends on your options (what is available and what are the pros/cons of each option).

To be certain, in the years ahead, your child will need a toolkit on which they can rely – a toolkit that will survive (and thrive through) a myriad of circumstances. Yes – your child will need a basic education with essential knowledge and skills, but beyond this, your child will need: a sense of belonging, community, compassion; a sense of who they are and their responsibility in the world; a sense of vision and action; a sense of courage and character, and more. Your child will need a school that recognizes, values, and nurtures them as a uniquely special individual and walks with them on their journey.

