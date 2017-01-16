Sleep Out to Support Covenant House

By

On any given night there are between 500 and 1000 young people living on the streets in Vancouver. Vancouver’s downtown streets are dangerous. Sexual exploitation, drug abuse, poverty and illness are commonplace. Many youth are re-victimized on the streets, having fled one unsafe situation only to find their circumstances are often worse. Exposed to the elements, lonely, afraid and without hope; this is the reality for kids on the street. Your support will enable Covenant House to connect with youth who are living on the streets and in need of immediate care.

On May 4, 2017, women will unite in the spirit of motherhood, and sisterhood, to share love and comfort with homeless young people. You can, too. Reserve a sleeping bag. Let your life be touched by a young person who needs to know you care. The Sleep Out: Mothers Edition is a specific call to action for women to spend one night sleeping on the street to raise funds to support our Street Outreach Program.You can help by making a donation to support a Sleep Out participant.

Join the Sleep Out movement and make a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of homeless youth.

When: May 4, 2017 | 7pm – 7am

Where: 575 Drake St, Vancouver BC, V6B 4K8

Learn more about the Sleep Out