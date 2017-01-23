Local Book for Literacy Month: Chester Gets a Pet!

By

This is literacy month, and we’re keen to help our readers check out local books that are fun, entertaining and informative. Books don’t get much more local than Timbertown Tales: Chester Gets a Pet.

If you live in Vancouver, you might be familiar with designer, Judson Beaumont, and his unique shop, Straight Line Design, where furniture looks ready to come to life. His creations are anything but straight lines, and this adorable tale tells the story of quirky furniture characters making friendships. For local literature lovers, this book is a find!

Deep in a forest just north, south, east, or west of where you live, there’s a small, almost-hidden town that might be a lot like yours: Timbertown. Welcome to the first title in the “Timbertown Tales” series, which features award-winning designer Judson Beaumont’s fantastic pieces as characters who definitely have lives of their own…

Chester O’Drawers Teakson wants a pet, but his parents just don’t think he’s old enough yet. So, Chester has to find a way to prove that he’s ready and responsible. Then along comes Sandy. Is she a kitten? No. Is she a goldfish? Nope. But she does have four legs, a lovely smooth finish, and a whole lot of puppy-like energy. Now Chester realizes that maybe — just maybe — his parents were right!

The book came out in November and is great for all ages, so snap up a copy for just $20! Want to buy Chester Gets a Pet? Visit the publisher’s website here or go to your local bookstore.