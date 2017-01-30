Literacy With YouTube

By

It’s no secret that kids love technology. With endless ways to stream content—phones, computers, tablets and televisions—it can be hard to pry kids from the screen. Thankfully, there are many educational offerings that allow kids not only to learn new and interesting information but also be entertained and engaged. YouTube Kids is especially aware of the power of video when it comes to tapping the minds of children. Since Family Literacy Day falls in January, for Literacy Month YouTube Kids will be posting a series of educational videos and tools that will feature learning language playlists and tons of fun content to keep little brains busy. Kids can cruise through the countless options that will teach the alphabet, sentences, and include immersive videos from children’s favourite online characters. In such a multicultural area like the Lower Mainland, kids can access videos on a variety of languages, from Mandarin to Japanese to Hindi and Russian! All families need to do is search for videos using the hashtag, #LearnALanguage or check out the in-app Learning tab to search. For more information check out kids.youtube.com