Win the Staples Superpower School contest!

Ten environmentally conscious schools across the country will each earn $25,000 worth of new technology from Staples Canada as part of the retailer’s Superpower your School Contest. Schools are invited to enter the contest at Staples.ca/PowerEco and share their eco initiatives for a chance to win. The Superpower your School Contest starts December 1, 2016 and runs until January 31, 2017.

“From growing their own food to banning plastic water bottles and even making their own organic lip balm, students and teachers across the country are innovating to make a difference on our environment,” said Mary Sagat, president of Staples Canada. “We call these students and teachers ‘ecovators’ and what better way to reward them than with access to the latest tech to enhance their education programs.”

The contest, previously known as the Staples Canada Recycle for Education Computer Lab Contest, is now in its seventh year and has awarded 70 environmentally conscious schools the latest technology to empower students to learn and nurture their passion for the environment.

To help schools prepare their entries, Staples has assembled a series of resources, including:

· Excerpts from the 2016 winning school entries

· A step-by-step entry guide

· A set of frequently asked questions

The contest is held in collaboration with Earth Day Canada, a national charity that works directly with thousands of schools to provide environmental resources and support. “We’re thrilled to be working again with Staples Canada to inspire innovative approaches to stewardship and reward the creative initiatives taking place in schools across Canada,” said Deb Doncaster, president of Earth Day Canada. “We’re eager to help ensure the contest reaches as many schools as possible, and provide support throughout the judging process.”

Staples Helps Schools Make a Difference

Staples is committed to helping schools make a difference by offering several easy recycling programs:

· Canada School Recycling Program: Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. Staples Canada encourages schools across the country to participate in this program by signing up to receive a free ink cartridge collection bin. For details and to register for a free ink bin visit www.canadaschoolrecycling.ca

· Battery Recycling: Staples Canada partners with Call2Recycle to offer a used battery (rechargeable and single use) recycling program in all Staples stores. Schools are invited to collect batteries, hold collection events and encourage all students to bring in used household batteries to reduce the amount of electronic waste in landfills. Drop off the batteries collected at any Staples store.

· Writing Instruments: Staples stores nationwide have partnered with TerraCycle® to collect and recycle used writing instruments. Schools are encouraged to bring in used writing instruments to any Staples store and help provide a second life to these writing instruments by turning them into upcycled and recycled products such as park benches, waste bins and more.

· Electronics Recycling: In an effort to divert eight-million pounds of electronic waste from landfill sites annually, Staples has partnered with eCycle Solutions to offer an electronics drop-off program. Recyclable items accepted include PDAs, cell phones, computers, computer parts and more. To view a complete list of collection sites and accepted recyclable hardware, visit www.staples.ca/environment