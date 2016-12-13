Small Change, Big Hearts with Air Transat

By

For 90 minutes in the skies over Canada on December 7th, hundreds of children living with severe illnesses, and their families, were treated to an unforgettable experience, when they were greeted by Santa Claus on special flights organized by The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada and Air Transat. The flights, which took off from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, were part of Air Transat’s 12th annual Flights in Search of Santa, a joint effort in partnership with Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada. And for the second year in a row, a flight from Paris carrying some 50 sick children and their families also took off in search of Santa.

Air Transat also used the flights as an opportunity to announce a further $98 975 donation to Children’s Wish, which represents the amounts collected over the past year as part of the air carrier’s Small Change, Big Hearts program and other initiatives, and is in addition to the over $5 million raised for Children’s Wish since the inception of the partnership between the two organizations.

“There is truly nothing better than seeing a child smile in wonderment, and we in turn are delighted to bring a little magic into the lives of hundreds of children across Canada and in France,” said Jean-Francois Lemay, President, Air Transat. “The Flights in Search of Santa is at the core of our partnership with The Children’s Wish Foundation and is the Air Transat family’s favourite event of the year.”

The memorable day began at the Air Transat check-in counter at Vancouver International airport, where some 250 passengers, including children living with severe illnesses, along with members of their families, received their boarding passes for the North Pole. They then made their way to the boarding lounge, where a number of festive activities awaited. Finally, they took their seats in the aircraft for a 90-minute flight during which Santa Claus made a surprise appearance and distributed presents to the wide-eyed children.

Chris Kotsopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Wish Foundation enthused: “Children’s Wish Foundation is very fortunate to be able to count on the support of Air Transat, a partner since 2004. This event is truly one of the greatest moments of the year for Children’s Wish and for the participating children. We are delighted that Air Transat is here to help us make this unique day possible for these kids, for whom illness is a daily reality.”

The annual Flights in Search of Santa are made possible thanks to the generous collaboration of several partners including Montréal-Trudeau, Toronto Pearson, Vancouver International airports and Roissy Charles de Gaules airport, and the volunteer efforts of Air Transat employees.

For more information, follow the #SantaFlight hashtag on social media.