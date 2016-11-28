Time for a SnowPass!

By

What’s better than giving your fourth or fifth grader a lift ticket? How about providing them with the opportunity to get outside, be active and enjoy Canada’s winter wonderland? The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a great opportunity to your nine or ten-year-old to try a new sport and get them outside during the winter months. When you purchase a SnowPass, you receive three free lift passes for each of the 155+ participating ski areas, that’s over 470 lift passes! To see if your favourite ski area is participating, please visit www.snowpass.ca



Just $30 gets SnowPass users access to a bunch of different hills so kids can explore a variety of locations and challenges. Kids get to practise their skill while having the time of their lives, exploring the great hills in our local area, and even a few others while on vacation!



Anyone in grade four or five (or those born in 2006 or 2007) is eligible for the Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass. With over 155+ different participating ski areas – including 31 ski areas in British Columbia, 24 in Alberta, 1 in Saskatchewan, 3 in Manitoba, 31 in Ontario, 58 in Quebec, 8 in Atlantic Canada, and 1 in the Yukon, everyone can take advantage of this amazing deal. Your child’s grade 4 and 5 SnowPass is valid from December 1st until the end of the ski season.

Learn more about the Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass online and get outdoors into the snow and fresh air!