Operation Red Nose is in Effect!

On Friday and Saturday nights from November 25 to December 17 and on New Year’s Eve, if you’ve been drinking or are too tired to drive home, call 1-877-604-NOSE and a team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely.

One volunteer will drive your vehicle, a second volunteer will navigate, and a third volunteer will follow in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off.

Donations to Operation Red Nose are gratefully accepted and help fund local youth sports and other not-for-profit organizations.