Operation Red Nose is in Effect!

Named in honour of Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, Operation Red Nose provides rides to drivers and their passengers who have been drinking or are too tired to drive home during the holiday season.
How it works
On Friday and Saturday nights from November 25 to December 17 and on New Year’s Eve, if you’ve been drinking or are too tired to drive home, call 1-877-604-NOSE and a team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely.
One volunteer will drive your vehicle, a second volunteer will navigate, and a third volunteer will follow in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off.
Donations to Operation Red Nose are gratefully accepted and help fund local youth sports and other not-for-profit organizations.
In BC you can access Operation Red Nose services in:
- Abbotsford/Mission
- Burnaby
- Chilliwack
- Delta/Richmond
- Kamloops (also operating on Dec. 26 and 30)
- Langley/Surrey
- New Westminster
- North Shore (North Vancouver & West Vancouver)
- Prince George (also operating on Dec. 30)
- Ridge-Meadows
- Tri-Cities (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Belcarra and Anmore)
- Williams Lake
You can always volunteer to help through the National Operation Red Nose site. In 2015, 4,264 dedicated volunteers across 13 B.C. communities gave 7,071 rides to get people and their vehicles home safely while raising $192,720 for their local charities.