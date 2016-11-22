By

Ever woke up one rainy morning on the west coast and just thought it would be nice to spend the day somewhere warm? Somewhere you could connect with the family and enjoy time with your toes in the sand, without bundling up or shaking off umbrellas?

Well last weekend we did just that! VisitAnaheim.org invited us to come and see what it would be like to spend just a day in Anaheim, inside the warm and sandy 6-Pack Indoor Beach in Richmond. T-shirts and barefeet, and we jumped right in for two glorious hours – building sandcastles, face painting, balloon twisting, eating treats, playing and jumping.

The party was complete with everything we needed… and you know what we loved the most? Just time together, building in the sand. And that’s what family vacations are really all about, right? Spending time together without the daily distractions of work, phones, programs, and commitments.

We found some interesting information on Anaheim too, and it’s got us tempted into a Spring trip down south.

Check out the Anaheim experts at Travel Best Bets – they can put together a package, no matter if your budget is high or low. Flights, hotels, cars, tickets… they can do it all to make you look good! Right now, Sunquest has a special offer: book an Anaheim Vacation by February 28, 2017 and travel by December 31, 2017 and you get 25% off Disneyland Theme Park tickets. For Canadian residents only.

Not sure how to get to Anaheim? Westjet offers daily non-stop flights from Vancouver, and you can choose from more than 30 resorts for the whole family to stay. Air and hotel packages, plus car rentals too.

Prefer to cook for your family instead of eating out, but still want hotel comforts? Check out Residence Inn Marriott for suites with full kitchens and a complimentary daily breakfast. Or the Best Western Plus, with two options within short walking distance of the parks so even the little ones can do it. They’ve got pools and free Wifi too, for relaxing at the end of an adventure-filled day. The Springhill Suites Anaheim Maingate has Kids Suites with bunk beds, a free breakfast buffet that’s perfect for the kids, and even pet-friendly rooms too if you have to bring Fido along. A great solution for families who like road trips with all family members.

Of course, no trip to Anaheim is complete without a day (or two? or three?) at Disneyland and California Adventure Parks. Think it’s too busy or overwhelming? Not with the super efficient FastPass system and the Disneyland App where you can see wait times, entertainment schedules, and more.

Is your family more of the Harry Potter types than Mickey Mouse? The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood with rides, experiences, attractions, shopping, and more.

Looking for something really different? Experience the excitement at the Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park where you’ll feast and watch the games of combat.

If you need a break from the rides, Anaheim Resort Transportation has local partners that will take you to the beach in just over an hour. No need to rent a car or study the maps – just grab your sunscreen, a towel, and hit the sand and the waves for the whole day. While you’re in town, they’ve got transportation mapped out for you to all the major attractions.

Whew… Did you keep up? There’s a lot going on in Anaheim! (Did we mention hockey games too?!)

As the rain pours down outside, our day in the sand sure got us thinking about our plans for some sunny skies. Will we see you there in 2017?

www.visitanaheim.org