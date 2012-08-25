DAYTRIPPING: The classic PNE evening

By

When the PNE Fair is on, there is no better place to spend an afternoon and evening with the kids! So off we went on a Monday afternoon to visit the animals, enjoy the food, and take in all the amazing free shows that are happening this year. Weekday afternoons evenings are the best time to visit if you want shorter lineups and less crowds. It was perfect, and we never felt overwhelmed.

We’ve discovered great parking for PNE/Playland off Bridgeway Street. There is a parking lot there that is less used, and makes for easy entry into the park. Yes, parking is still $20, but you can’t really escape that this time of year unless you take transit.

Knowing there was plenty to do, we decided that this trip to the PNE would be without rides. The PNE is well known for its amazing food. This is not the place to be counting calories, and the choices are spectacular. Most stands take cash only, so be prepared. There are many ATM’s throughout the park, but they always seem hard to find when you need one! We started our food extravaganza with a bag of classic mini-donuts and an ice cream cone. Since there is no food or drink allowed in the animal barns, we gobbled them down and headed inside.

The barns did not disappoint! There were the chicks hatching, the piglets and their Mama sow, the Mooternity and even a miniature horse with her baby. Lots of oooohs and aaaaahs coming from our crowd. This year we went through the Kids Discovery Farm which we hadn’t done in previous visits. The kids had a lot of fun at each station, gathering fruits and vegetables from the garden patches, milk from the dairy farm, beef and chicken, and much more, learning at each spot along the way. At the end, they sold their basket of goods for a dollar at the market, and earned their treat in the store. Very cute for kids aged about 3-8 years.

Out of the barns, and heading around the back towards the Coliseum, we ran into the Playhouse Challenge. These are the craziest and most unique children’s playhouses you’ll ever explore, built by BC forestry companies who partnered with the best architectural firms. They will be sold to children’s organizations across BC and proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.

This route behind the barns took us up to the Coliseum just in time for the Peking Acrobats show. We didn’t have to wait long before the show started, but I have to say the kids in our group were not too impressed. This was either a show for older kids, or for closer seats. We were quite high up and unfortunately much of the effect was lost on the young ones. After about 15 minutes we decided to bail out and head for dinner on “food alley“.

The choices on food are endless: Indian Curry, Wonton, Perogies, Corn Dogs, Poutine, Burgers, Barbecue, Fish N Chips, Greek, Mexican, and much more. You can also easily pack in your lunch or dinner and sit down in one of the many picnic areas. We noticed a lot of eating and relaxing areas this year which are especially great for families visiting the fair. These areas are not necessarily marked on the map but they are all around – just take note as you’re walking and you’ll see them. Festival Square and areas bordering on the water sanctuary are just two great spots.

As we walked back towards the Miller Gate exit we ran into more shows that caught our eyes and ears. The first was the Drumbeats performing in Celebration Square at 7pm. This group is fun to watch for every age. The drumming is really good, and they even inject a little singing and comedy into their street-level show. Then strolling by the PNE Ampitheatre at 7:30pm we were awestruck by the Evolution of Extreme – motorcycle aerials, quad back-flips, and even snow sled tricks. These stunts had everyone cheering. Even the four-year-old in the group didn’t want to leave!

But leave we did (with one quick stop at the Whack-A-Mole game!). Finally wrapping up at 8pm and heading to our car: exhausted, full, and very satisfied. For two adults and two kids (free under 13 years) our total admission was just $30. We found the food to be a little pricey, but it was tasty and the selection was spectacular. To plan your day, the website is very easy to navigate and full of great information including daily schedules of events and shows.

Summer just wouldn’t be summer without the PNE Fair and this is one day trip you don’t want to miss!

www.pne.ca