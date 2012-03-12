Rock & Roll Camp for Women!

Ladies Rock Camp Launches Online Registration for 2012 Camp

We love this!!  Ladies Rock Camp Vancouver just announced its second annual rock camp, this year from May 25-27 at Waldorf Hotel.  This is a 3 day camp for 16 ladies 19 & older, and is a fund-raiser for the Girls Rock Camp.  This is for ladies of all ages & levels – absolute beginners are completely welcome.  Attendees will form a band, write a song, play a show and have a BLAST from the sounds of it.   All instruments, food, and equipment are provided.

Cost is $350 per person… and each person going to Ladies Rock Camp will provide a spot for a girl in need of financial assistance to attend Girls Rock Camp this summer.

You can also donate directly to Girls Rock Camp at girlsrockcampvancouver.ca
Email ladies@girlsrockcampvancouver.ca for more information

