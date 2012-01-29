By

To everyone who came out for our fabulous re-launch party at Science World last week, we’d just like to say…THANK YOU!!!

We were so pleased to see so many of our readers, advertisers and distributors come out with their families to celebrate our new look and new direction.

An especially BIG thank you goes to our sponsors, who helped make this party such a stunning success, including: Science World for allowing us to hold our party in their amazing, newly-renovated venue; Chris Hamilton for the rockin’ good music; Party Arts for their fantastic face painting creations; Castletop Characters for the beautiful balloon flowers and animals; Picture Your Cake for the dee-licious mini-cupcakes and our fabulous cake; and, Bopomo Pictures, for taking such amazing portrait shots of all the kids and handing out free prints, to boot! (PS. Stay tuned to see who’s going to be on an upcoming cover!). We’ll have more pictures next issue!

Thanks again to one and all!

~ WCF team