CONTEST: WIN 4 Passes to the VIP Preview of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Dwayne Johnson, Hank Parsons, Michael Caine, Vanessa Hudgens and Kristen Davis, Journey 2 follows young adventurer Sean Anderson in this follow-up to 2008’s Journey to the Center of the Earth.

The new journey begins when Sean receives a coded distress signal from a mysterious island where no island should exist—a place of strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes, and more than one astonishing secret. Unable to stop him from going, Sean’s new stepfather joins the quest. Together with a helicopter pilot and his beautiful, strong-willed daughter, they set out to find the island, rescue its lone inhabitant and escape before seismic shockwaves force the island under the sea and bury its treasures forever.

This film has been rated PG13.

